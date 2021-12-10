JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.75 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

