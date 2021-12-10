JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.7% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $772.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $798.03 and a 200-day moving average of $770.22. The company has a market cap of $316.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a one year low of $449.12 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

