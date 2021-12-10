JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $54.68 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,706 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,823,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

