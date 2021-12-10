JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 60.2% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 76.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $132.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

