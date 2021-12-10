JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAP opened at $132.86 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

