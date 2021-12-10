JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. 140,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,712,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

