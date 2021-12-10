Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $7,504.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,633,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

