John S. Stafford III Acquires 20,016 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Aware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

AWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Aware in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aware by 53,664.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

