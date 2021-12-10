Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

