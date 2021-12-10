Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by 94.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 39.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

