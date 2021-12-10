Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by 94.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $97.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.52. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
