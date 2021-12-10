Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 25,530 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

LABP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.34.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.