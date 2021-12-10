Joseph Stilwell Purchases 2,698 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $49,221.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 19,127 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $100,416.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.35 on Friday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

