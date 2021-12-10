JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $100.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in JOYY by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in JOYY by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JOYY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

