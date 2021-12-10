JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($269.66) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.07 ($288.84).

Volkswagen stock opened at €182.44 ($204.99) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €201.67. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

