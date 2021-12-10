JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($68.49) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.30 ($65.50).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €62.00 ($69.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €44.24 ($49.71) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($77.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

