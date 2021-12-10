JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

BAS opened at €59.89 ($67.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.09.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

