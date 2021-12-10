JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.