JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of FSUMF stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

