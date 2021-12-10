JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $160.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

