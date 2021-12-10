JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price to 850.00

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 860.00 to 850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,015. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

