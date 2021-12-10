JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $270.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CVNA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $219.40 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $1,710,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock worth $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

