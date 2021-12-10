JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price to 1,315.00

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $676.50.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.37. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

