Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

