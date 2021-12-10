Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,527.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,136.17.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,422. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at about $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

