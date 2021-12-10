Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) PT Lowered to 6,527.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,136.17.
Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,422. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.
About Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.