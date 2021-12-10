Kalata Market Cap Hits $6.12 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $147,732.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00056644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.31 or 0.08449448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00082643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,766.11 or 0.99640979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

