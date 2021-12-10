KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Issues Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

