Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Issues Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ KSPN traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,335. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97.

Get Kaspien alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.