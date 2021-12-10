Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Theodore J. Aanensen Sells 5,000 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 12,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,516. The company has a market cap of $964.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.79. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

