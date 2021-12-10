Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.