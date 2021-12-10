Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($286.52) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €232.83 ($261.61).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €203.85 ($229.04) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €200.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €204.05. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.