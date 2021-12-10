Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,394 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 263.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $21.23 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

