Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $123,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $75,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $316.42 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.16 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

