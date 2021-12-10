Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

IYR stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

