Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 887.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 137,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.