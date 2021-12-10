Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

PINS stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,614 shares of company stock worth $37,732,328 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

