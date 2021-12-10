Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $225.16 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.93 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

