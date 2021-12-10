Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $925,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI opened at $35.64 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.