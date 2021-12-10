Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

