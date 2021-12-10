Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

