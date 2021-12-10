Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,815.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

