Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Neil Dougherty Sells 19,414 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $3,905,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $200.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

