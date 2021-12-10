Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

