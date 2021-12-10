Kineko Reaches Market Cap of $2.54 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $2.54 million and $77,894.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

