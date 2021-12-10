Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.08% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 1,176,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,952,160. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

