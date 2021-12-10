KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.64 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 36.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $31,241.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,388. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KLX Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of KLX Energy Services worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

