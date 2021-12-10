KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $27.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 857,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $38,025,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 303,545 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,088,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

