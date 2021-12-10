Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

