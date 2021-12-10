Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 14,504 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.