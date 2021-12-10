Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,673,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC opened at $28.47 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.