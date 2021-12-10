Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.44.

NYSE KR opened at $43.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 195,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

